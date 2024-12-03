Metro Detroit high school students explore careers in professional sports at Fueling the Future event

(CBS DETROIT) — Little Caesars Arena is home to the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons, but on Tuesday, it hosted the Fueling the Future event, where 50 Metro Detroit high school students received a crash course on careers in the world of professional sports.

The workshop empowers high school students by providing firsthand insights into diverse career opportunities within the sports industry beyond just being an athlete.

"This means the world to us," said Natalie Brown, Senior Director of Corporate Partnership for Ally Financial. "This falls into our priorities of economic mobility and workforce development, specifically where we are providing opportunities for students to see all the great careers that happen in sports and entertainment."

Brown said she hopes to inspire and let the high schoolers know there is more to sports than just competition, like long-lasting and fulfilling careers to have behind the scenes. She added that it's important to have financial literacy.

"What we hope to do today is provide them with a financial educational session on money skills like how to think about money differently and how to apply money techniques in day-to-day life," said Brown.

Aaron Johnson, brand and lifestyle manager for the Pistons, said he's been in these students' shoes and wants them to leave Tuesday's event with a sense of belonging and pride.

"I want them to know to persevere," said Johnson. "That someone like them, that looks like them, can be in these positions, can be in this suit, you know what I'm saying. Keep going, and hard work will pay off."

The event included a full day of hands-on sessions for students led by well-known professionals and executives, where they learned about financial literacy, marketing, communications, engineering and continuing education.