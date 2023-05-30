Metro Detroit gas prices up slightly after Memorial Day

(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices in Metro Detroit increased about 7 cents per gallon compared to last week's average, AAA Michigan says.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Metro Detroit is $3.59, which is still $1.09 less than a year ago at this same time.

Across Michigan, the price for regular unleaded is up 3 cents from a week ago, with drivers spending an average of $3.60 per gallon.

"An increase in demand ahead of Memorial Day helped to push Michigan pump prices slightly higher," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "If gas demand declines post-holiday, motorists could see some stability at the pump."