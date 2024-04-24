Metro Detroit garage builder sentenced for scamming tens of thousands from customers

(CBS DETROIT) - A 56-year-old man was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for scamming tens of thousands of dollars from customers under an agreement to build or repair garages for them, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced.

Artemio Sessions, of Walled Lake, was convicted of false pretenses and conducting a criminal enterprise.

State officials say Sessions used his business, Garages R Us, to scam money from customers, specifically in Pontiac, Westland, Rochester Hills, Mount Clemens, Redford and Saline.

Officials say after obtaining payment, he made excuses for not initiating or completing the work and stopped returning calls or messages.

"Michigan consumers want the professionals they contract with to be reputable, skilled tradesmen, not rampant scammers," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "Sessions ripped off unsuspecting customers for tens of thousands of dollars, and today's sentence will put an end to his criminal scheming. When in the market for construction or home repairs, I encourage all Michigan residents to research the contractors they consider. My office will continue to hold accountable those who criminally fail to deliver and simply run off with their customers' hard-earned money."