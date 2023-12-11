Metro Detroit food pantries, kitchens seeing increased usage

(CBS DETROIT) - "I'm here several days a week, and I've started seeing new people, new families here all the time," says Melissa, Capuchin Food Kitchen volunteer and server.

Melissa is a 10-year volunteer of Capuchin and says she's started to notice all kinds of new people. She says people of all backgrounds, this year especially, are seeking out meals and food in ways that are easier on the wallet.

"I'm starting to see those who are studying to be a teacher, I see mechanics, independent truck drivers, folks that are working at the plant that have a paid job and a career, but the eggs, the bread, the gas, meat is just becoming too expensive," she says.

Capuchin Soup Kitchen has data to back this as well. A spokesperson tells us the number of people who have come to them for food increased 62.7% from January, which saw about 4,295 people, compared to October, which saw 7,022.

In terms of food distributed on a monthly basis, they've seen a 55% increase from January, which saw over 161,154 pounds of food distributed, compared to over 250,398 pounds in October.

"Anybody who's been to the grocery store knows that prices have been up," says Brother Gary Wegner, director at Capuchin Soup Kitchen. He says Capuchin is 100% donations. He adds that with the rising amount of people through their doors, the amount of food going out, also rises.

"It's been my experience that when people see that costs are going up for themselves, then they realize that they're going up for us and people are very generous to us," Wegner tells CBS News Detroit.

"I would like to think that all would be able to afford that and just have a basic meal on the table for themselves or their families, so it's heartbreaking to see that and I don't really see it getting any better," Melissa says.