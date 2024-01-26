Metro Detroit fire captain battling brain cancer surprised with Super Bowl tickets from Detroit Lions

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In the face of life's toughest challenges, a Metro Detroit hero has emerged with unmatched resilience.

"[My diagnosis] was shocking," Jeremy Watkins said. "When I initially talked to the doctor, he really didn't think it was a cancerous tumor, but when they went in and removed the tumor, that's when they found out it was cancer."

Watkins, a captain with the Dearborn Fire Department, also served as military police in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was diagnosed with glioblastoma last summer – the most common and aggressive form of brain cancer. Watkins is accustomed to fighting battles, but he said cancer is his toughest opponent yet.

"I think everything I've been through kinda mentally prepares you for it a little bit," Watkins said. "I mean, there's only so much you can do. My path has already been laid. This is just the road I have to take, and I just have to stay positive."

To maintain a positive mindset, Watkins turns to his passion for football. A diehard Detroit Lions fan, he's thrilled to witness the team's historic playoff run.

"They've just been playing amazing," he said. "Coach (Dan) Campbell's got them where they need to be. Everything's lining up for a good run."

Recognizing Watkins' dedication to the team and his selfless service, the Detroit Lions decided to honor him in a heartwarming way. In a surprise gesture, the Lions presented Watkins with two tickets to the Super Bowl. Overwhelmed with emotion, Watkins initially thought it was a prank, only to realize that his favorite NFL team was expressing gratitude for his unwavering support.

"I thought I was being punked at first," he said. "I was very emotional."

Watkins is pulling for the Lions as they head to San Francisco to face off against the 49ers on Sunday and believes the team has what it takes to take it all the way.

"The fact that the Lions are one game away from the Super Bowl is unreal," he said. "I feel like everything's lined up, and it's going to happen."