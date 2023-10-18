Metro Detroit fathers educate students about fentanyl poisoning

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As the opioid epidemic continues to affect communities across the country, a group of fathers, known as Fentanyl Fathers, is going from school to school, educating teenagers about the dangers of taking one deadly dose.

"Our goal was accomplished today. I think the kids were riveted with our message," said Greg Swan, founder of Fentanylfathers.org.

Swan lost his son Drew to a fentanyl-laced overdose 10 years ago and has been on a mission since to help teenagers understand the risks. Swan said his presentation is effective because these are real stories of heartbreak in this community.

"With us, we have the receipts. We have our dead children that drove us here to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone in this community, not only in this community but across the country," Swam said.

Swan shared a powerful video with nearly 300 seniors at Birmingham Groves High School that included emotional testimony from parents who lost their children to fentanyl-laced overdoses.

Along with Swan, two parents spoke in person during the presentation this Wednesday morning. One of those fathers was James McCarthy, who lost his son Jake in 2021. McCarthy said the response from students was truly heartwarming and one of the reasons he shares his family's story.

"It surprises me, not only the reception we get, they are so kind, they thank me and say, 'Gosh, thank you so much. We had no idea. Sorry for your loss,'" McCarthy said.

Students said the message was deep, heartbreaking, and understood.

"Hearing from the parents, I think it got through," said Groves senior Jordan Jacobs.

Jacobs said students were silent and shocked by what they heard.

"The way they were there sitting and quiet, we are very sympathetic to their stories," he said.

Groves senior Liam Gallagher said his heart breaks for these parents who lost their children.

"It's definitely very touching because these are people from our community. It's sad; it's a crisis," he said.

Gallagher and other students heard from the parents of Chance Stephenson, a former Groves student who died after ingesting a pill laced with enough fentanyl to kill five adults.

Chance's parents have started a scholarship fund in honor of their son.

Chance's father, Arthur, shared the devastating moments when they found Chance lifeless in his bed one morning.

In addition to learning about the potentially deadly consequences of ingesting a small amount of fentanyl, students learned that most people who overdose do not intend to buy fentanyl and are unknowingly taking it.

Students also learned how to administer Narcan and identify the signs that someone might be overdosing.

Moving forward, Swan said his goal is to present the dangers of fentanyl to more than 25,000 schools. He is now urging other districts to invite fentanylfathers.org to share their stories.

"If you are a superintendent in Michigan or a principal, or you have a school board position, it is your duty, in my opinion, to let people know to let us into the schools and let us give this presentation," Swan said.