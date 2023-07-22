Metro Detroit fans cheer on US women's national team in 2023 FIFA World Cup

(CBS DETROIT) - On Friday, the U.S. Women's National Team kicked off their its defense against Vietnam in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The tournament took place in Oceania, with the U.S. playing all their group matches in New Zealand.

In the end, the team finished the night with a 3-0 win. The team will play its next match against the Netherlands at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, before closing their group stage against Portugal at 3 .m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

In the Metro Detroit area, there are young fans cheering for them to win it all, while also learning how to play the sport that many call "the beautiful game."

On Friday, groups of kids got together for a soccer and study camp at the Birmingham Covington School, sponsored by the Skyhawks Academy and its STEM and Play program, where soccer is king on the courts.

"One of my favorite things to play is soccer," said 9-year-old Savannah Torrey. "So, I'd be excited because it's my dream to become a professional soccer player."

You don't have to be a soccer genius to get caught up in all of the build-up to the popularity of this sport.

The kids know it all too well, especially the young ladies.

"Our girls, they came in here, so shy. But now ... you can tell they're not even scared of the boys no more," said Janae Turner, a soccer coach for the Skyhawks Academy. "They're trying to dominate the court, trying to dominate the ball. They're trying to score goals. They're trying to actually rough ride with the boys, and I love to see it."