Metro Detroit families flood to 30th annual Royal Oak in Bloom

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The 30th annual Royal Oak in Bloom flower and garden sale took place in parking lots across downtown Royal Oak on Mother's Day.

"My favorite thing about my mom, she's very inspirational. She helps me in so many different ways in school and work, and I look up to her for many different reasons," says Kaitlyn Stinson, who was out with her mom and sister, taking a look at some plants.

"What I love most about my mom is that she is a very kind, independent and strong-willed human being," added Kaitlyn's sister, Amanda, about their mother.

Endless flowers, gardening tools, trinkets and more could be found on no other day more fitting than Mother's Day.

Sons and daughters with their mothers, stepmothers and grandmothers could be found enjoying the weather and searching for the right plant.

Gracias Greenhouse is based in New Boston and has been a part of Royal Oak in Bloom since it began three decades ago. Bessie Newbery inherited the company from her mother and is now working alongside her son. She says Mother's Day is the best time to be working with plants, something she knows better than anything else.

"I've spent all my Mother's Days here. I'm getting old, so it's hard for me to keep up, but it is neat that this is the only job I've ever had," Newbery said with a smile.