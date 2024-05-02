Metro Detroit authorities rescue baby rabbits that were thrown out car window

Detroit police searching for suspects in shooting that injured 2 kids, 2 adults and more top stories

Detroit police searching for suspects in shooting that injured 2 kids, 2 adults and more top stories

Detroit police searching for suspects in shooting that injured 2 kids, 2 adults and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County deputy rescued several baby rabbits after they were allegedly thrown out of a car window Monday evening, officials said.

At 7 p.m. on April 29, the deputy responded to the area of Potomac and Shoal drives in Macomb Township after a caller reported that he had seen someone throw a plastic bag containing baby rabbits out of a car window.

A Macomb County deputy rescued baby rabbits after they were allegedly tied shut in a plastic bag and thrown out of a car window. Macomb County Sheriff's Office

When the deputy arrived, they found the bag tied shut with multiple knots. The deputy saw a rabbit's mouth and nose poking out of a hole in the bag, and there was a knot tied around its neck.

The deputy used their key to rip the bag open and provide oxygen to the eight rabbits. One of the eight rabbits died in this incident.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says the deputy took the rabbits to the Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG), a nonprofit, no-kill animal sanctuary in Romeo that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recommended.

DAWG Director Kelly LaBonty said the rabbits were about one to two weeks old and could not live independently without their mother or rehabilitation care.

The sheriff's office is still searching for the suspect, who is described as a younger to middle-aged man who was driving a small red Chevrolet car. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-469-5151.

"The Macomb County Sheriff's Office takes situations of animal abuse and mistreatment very seriously," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "I commend Deputy Taylor Dibble for diligently answering the call and giving these animals a chance at life."