Metro Detroit crews scramble to get snow cleared after winter weather slams area

(CBS DETROIT) - This is the time of year when landscaping crews are removing snow plows from their trucks, but a late snow day had them scrambling on Friday to clear the sidewalks and streets.

"I wish we could call in on a day like today, Gino; it was a total curveball," said Chester Buczinski, the president of Big Lakes Lawn Care.

Buczinski said his crew thought they were done with snow this season and said his company was already doing spring work.

"We were prepared, but this is certainly on the high end of what they were forecasting. It was in the 70s back in February, so this March we took a lot of the snow plows off; we were doing a lot of the green season work already; I've got guys that have been working 24 hours straight," Buczinski said.

Buczinski said a day like today is normally spent supervising his crews, but today he was part of the crew.

"The tricky thing about snow is everyone needs it all at once," he said.

As crews around Metro Detroit race to get the streets and sidewalks cleared, this is a friendly reminder for those out and about.

"Give them space; we got the best team in the business, but they're fatigued, it's hard to see, visibility is low, and let them do their thing; we will get everything done; we always do," Buczinski said.