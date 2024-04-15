Metro Detroit concert benefit raises money for suicide awareness, music opportunities

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak hosted a benefit concert on Sunday aimed at raising awareness about suicide.

The event was held in remembrance of Alyssa Zino, who died by suicide in 2022.

"She was in the band program from fifth grade right until high school. She played in the marching band. She played in the symphony band. She played in the pit orchestra. Music was really central to her life," says Alyssa's mother, Mary Robertson, who coordinated the benefit.

Admission was by donation, and the proceeds benefited the Berkley Schools music program.

"Private lessons, maybe upgrading an instrument, maybe going to summer camp. Those are all things that Alyssa was lucky enough to be able to do, but not every kid is," said Robertson.

Between each performance, Robertson took a brief moment to introduce the next performer and share stories about her daughter. Some are about her passion for music, and others are about her hobby of rock collecting.

When asked what Alyssa would've thought about Sunday, her mother said:

"Honestly, Alyssa was a very shy person and would probably be mortified. I have a picture up of her that's about 2x3. She would be terribly embarrassed. But she loved Berkley schools; she loved the music program; she would be happy that we're doing that," Robertson said.