Metro Detroit church youth leader charged for alleged child sex abuse

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Tuesday evening, a 29-year-old man from Clinton Township was arrested for allegedly engaging in criminal sexual acts with a minor, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

On Sept. 6, deputies were dispatched to a northern Macomb County residence after a complaint from parents of a child being criminally sexually contacted and given marijuana by a youth leader at their church, according to a press release.

Multiple search warrants and interviews were conducted during the investigation.

It was determined that the suspect groomed the victim before engaging in contact, deputies said.

"Acts of this nature are intolerable, especially by someone in a position of leadership and trust," Anthony Wickersham, Macomb County Sheriff, said. "I commend this brave young person for coming forward."

The prosecutor's office has authorized charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and children - contributing to delinquency.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.