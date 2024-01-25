Metro Detroit chefs, restaurants named 2024 James Beard semifinalists

(CBS DETROIT) - The list of semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation Awards was released Wednesday, and several Metro Detroit restaurants and chefs were named on the list.

"We are thrilled for the return of the James Beard Awards-recognizing the outstandingly talented leaders making their mark on American food," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. "As we've heard time and again from honorees, receiving this recognition has the potential to be truly transformative-and so, the Awards remain a vital platform for supporting and elevating the independent restaurant industry as a whole. Congratulations to our 2024 semifinalists and best of luck this Awards cycle!"

Here are the local chefs and restaurants that were named as semifinalists:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere of Baobab Fare, 6568 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Outstanding Restaurant

Selden Standard, 3921 Second Ave., Detroit

Emerging Chef

Rocky Coronado of Nepantla Café, 5410 Vernor Highway, Detroit

Best New Restaurant

Alpino, 1426 Bagley St., Detroit

Outstanding Bakery

Shatila Bakery, 14300 W. Warren Ave., Dearborn

Outstanding Hospitality

AlTayeb Restaurant, 15010 W. Warren Ave, Suite 111, Dearborn

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages

Folk,1701 Trumbull, Detroit

Spencer, 113 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor

The James Beard Foundation also has awards for specific regions, and several local chefs were also named as semifinalists in the Great Lakes category.

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Doug Hewitt, Freya, 2929 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit

Ji Hye Kim, Miss Kim, 415 N 5th Ave, Ann Arbor

Dan Klenotic, Bellflower, 209 Pearl St., Ypsilanti

Hajime Sato, Sozai, 449 W 14 Mile Road, Clawson

John Yelinek, Ladder 4 Wine Bar, 3396 Vinewood St., Detroit

The nominees will be announced on Wednesday, April 3, and the winners will be announced on Monday, June 10, at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in Chicago.

Receiving a James Beard Award is one of the most prestigious honors in the culinary industry.

Visit the James Beard Foundation's website for the complete list of semifinalists.