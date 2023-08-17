Metro Detroit chefs provide taste of culinary world to kids with special needs

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - For some people, cooking in the kitchen is almost all they know. But for those with special needs, it's a lifelong dream.

"So many different kids said to their parents that this is the first time that they are working in the kitchen," co-founder of Blue Hands United Mona Alouie says.

It is a dream that is now within reach thanks to local Metro Detroit chefs like Danny Saghir.

"I've done like over 100 different events for the General Ed, and I always felt like they are pretty much left out the special needs program," Saghir says.

To get them involved, Saghir made several calls to the district he graduated from, Dearborn Public Schools, and spoke with Executive Director for Special Populations Mike Essily.

"He said I want to do something for special needs students. That's all it took," Essily says.

Months later, the high school kitchen was full of pizza on the ballot, and with some pros like local foodie Hanan "Detroit Halal Eats" Jaffar and celebrity guess chef Amanda Sikna teaching kids how to cut up some salad.

"I need this level of energy and excitement with me in the kitchen every time I cook," Sikna said.

But in the end, the kids gave said the pizza was a 10 out of 10.

"It's so tasty," one boy said.

Most of all, students say they are thankful to have been able to live their dream and thankful to be part of Saghir's culinary scene.

"You guys are helping people benefit with this, and I love that," Ali, a kid with special needs, said.