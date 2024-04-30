Community rallies to keep Metro Detroit Catholic school open

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The future of a downriver Catholic school is in limbo.

The Archdiocese of Detroit recently told leaders at St. John Paul II Classical Catholic School at 1590 Riverbank Street that they must meet certain requirements before the next school year or face closure.

Last week, the school sent a letter stating that it must raise $120,000 by May 1 to help balance its budget and find new students to keep the doors open.

"This is actually like a gem that we have in our backyard that people might not realize. But this is a blessing to have the school here," said Jennifer Nelson, president of the Parent Teacher Association at St. John Paul II.

Word of the "Fund Our Future" traveled far and wide.

"The community has been so supportive, not only in Lincoln Park. We've had so much support nationwide and even across the globe. We've been getting donations coming in, and it's been really beautiful," said Elizabeth Rios, whose children attend St. John Paul II after moving to the area from Chicago during the pandemic.

So, while they reached their financial goal on Tuesday, they're now focusing on bringing in more students.

"We are offering shadow days; if anyone is interested, they can come to tour the class that they will be a part of. So we're just trying to get the word out here, inviting people to join our classical curriculum," Rios said.

A neighbor, Tom Papp, has been raising awareness of St. John Paul II's hardships by attaching an enrollment sign to his bike, acting as a cycling billboard.

"I've been going up and down Dix and Fort Street, Southfield, Goddard, Emmons," Papp said. "It keeps me out of trouble, keeps me out of the refrigerator, I have a great time, and I get to help kids.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Detroit shared a statement with CBS News Detroit that read, in part:

"In this case, for the last several months, we have been supporting the Team of Priests in charge of St. John Paul II to right-size the school budget so they can open next year in a sustainable and fiscally responsible way. St. John Paul II, like all our schools, established its own budget for the 2024–2025 school year and has been working, with our support, to meet it. As part of this process, the school has launched fundraising and enrollment efforts. We are grateful to see such a positive response from the community. Ultimately, the team of priests at St. John Paul II will decide whether the school will close or remain open. Father David Bechill, a member of that team, has assured the community that he is committed to working to forge a sustainable path forward. I know the principal also shares this commitment."

That team has yet to announce a date for when they'll make the final decision.