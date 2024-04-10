Metro Detroit caretaker charged with embezzling $160K from elderly woman

Crumbley parents get 10-15 years, Detroit-area bakeries prepare for Eid al-Fitr and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Bloomfield Township caretaker is facing 18 charges for allegedly stealing $160,000 from an 85-year-old woman.

Marivelis Serrano, 48, of Pontiac, is charged with embezzlement of $100,000 or more, 12 counts of uttering and publishing and five counts of identity theft.

She was arraigned and received a $50,000 cash/surety (10%) bond.

Bloomfield Township police said it was alerted on Jan. 16 of the alleged financial exploitation of the elderly woman. An investigation revealed that Serrano, who was hired for house cleaning and transportation and other tasks, stole the money and deposited it into her own accounts. Police said Serrano also allegedly used the victim's debit card and spent thousands, including $6,200 on Amazon and $3,600 on Instacart orders.

Additionally, thousands of dollars of the money allegedly stolen was used for online gambling.

Serrano turned herself in to the 48th District Court.