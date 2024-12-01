Metro Detroit businesses grateful for support on Small Business Saturday

(CBS DETROIT) — Saturday marked 15 years of Small Business Saturday and shoppers in Metro Detroit made sure to show their support

Held every year the day after Black Friday, the day spotlights mom-and-pop stores.

Shoppers were out in force across Metro Detroit, including in Berkley at Catching Fireflies on 12 Mile Road. The owner says it takes a lot of community support to keep her store open.

"For the longest time, the community and surrounding community has supported us," said Danielle Delong, owner of Catching Fireflies. "It's astounding to see so many people come out to tell us [they] specifically support us and they want us to stay. And we love it. We have so many regular customers that have been coming in forever and some new one's, too."

Consumers spent an estimated $17 billion at small businesses on Small Business Saturday in 2023.