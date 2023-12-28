The best places to live in Metro Detroit in 2023, report says
(CBS DETROIT) - As the year comes to an end, let's take a look at the best places to live in Metro Detroit for 2023, according to Niche.
Niche says the top 10 best places to live in order are:
- Troy
- Huntington Woods
- Beverly Hills
- Birmingham
- Bloomfield Charter Township
- Grosse Pointe Park
- Farmington
- Ann Arbor
- Novi
- Royal Oak
The full list can be found online.
