Watch CBS News
Local News

The best places to live in Metro Detroit in 2023, report says

By Gabrielle Dawson, Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 28, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 28, 2023 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - As the year comes to an end, let's take a look at the best places to live in Metro Detroit for 2023, according to Niche. 

Niche says the top 10 best places to live in order are:

  1. Troy
  2. Huntington Woods
  3. Beverly Hills
  4. Birmingham 
  5. Bloomfield Charter Township 
  6. Grosse Pointe Park 
  7. Farmington 
  8. Ann Arbor 
  9. Novi 
  10. Royal Oak 

The full list can be found online

First published on December 28, 2023 / 2:48 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.