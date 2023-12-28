The best places to live in Metro Detroit in 2023, report says

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 28, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 28, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 28, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - As the year comes to an end, let's take a look at the best places to live in Metro Detroit for 2023, according to Niche.

Niche says the top 10 best places to live in order are:

Troy Huntington Woods Beverly Hills Birmingham Bloomfield Charter Township Grosse Pointe Park Farmington Ann Arbor Novi Royal Oak

The full list can be found online.