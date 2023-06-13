Metro Detroit begins to see xylazine drug cases; Oakland County looks to lower amount

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A dangerous new drug is making its way around Metro Detroit. Authorities say they're beginning to see more and more uses of xylazine. The drug is typically used as an animal sedative.

As America battles the opioid epidemic, a new issue Xylazine, better known as "Tranq," is on the rise.

"What we're seeing is it be used as a cutting agent mixed with fentanyl," said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, xylazine and fentanyl mixtures were seized in 48 out of 50 states. Michigan is no exception.

"They [the crime lab] are seeing about 80-85% of what we are testing with fentanyl have tranq in it," Bouchard said.

Bouchard says naloxone can be administered to help a person who may have overdosed on fentanyl. When it is mixed with tranq, it becomes incredibly difficult to fight.

"It is not affected by Narcan and repeated doses are necessary," the sheriff said.

Talking with pharmacy experts, they say the drug is not for human consumption as it has the ability to slow down your heart rate among other things.

"This is a sedative used for surgical applications – so it is going to have effects on the central nervous system of course," said Dr. Scott Coon a clinical pharmacist for the University of South Florida.

According to medical professionals, the drug has been a small problem in pockets of America for years until recently. Its main purpose is to extend the high from fentanyl.

"It gives the drugs 'legs' so it can extend effects and the duration of those effects," Coon said.

Bouchard says the drug is not considered a controlled substance on the federal level, something he is hoping will change.

"Drug dealers are buying it direct from China and it's being smuggled in even though it's not illegal but it's usually being smuggled in across the Mexican border because it's coming with other drugs," he said.