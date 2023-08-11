Metro Detroit baker whips up all-inclusive business, caters to those with dietary restrictions

WHITE LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A local baker in Oakland County is whipping up new recipes to change the game of baking.

Courtney Cole is the woman behind Courtney Bakes, a business dedicated to crafting delicious desserts for everyone, especially those with dietary restrictions.

"So, one of the things that I try and do is use high-quality ingredients because just because it's a treat doesn't mean that it has to be packed with all the worst stuff, so I do try to buy organic whenever possible," said Cole.

Pictured is Courtney Cole, the passionate baker out of White Lake who is behind the business Courtney Bakes. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

Pure ingredients for those with limitations.

"It is incredibly challenging being a person with intolerances to go and do anything that's normal really. You can't go to a restaurant and feel comfortable. I mean, I can't tell you how many times I've sat at a restaurant wondering did I order the right thing, is this going to make me sick. It's a terrible feeling," Cole stated.

As a person living a gluten and dairy-free lifestyle because of lingering health issues, Cole understands the frustration and lack of options when you have a restrictive diet to follow.

"I thought to myself … if I feel like this, how many other people out there feel like this," she said.

Particularly with sweet treats.

Photographed is a few sweet treats created at Courtney Bakes. CourtneyyBakes

"I pulled out all my old recipes and I started altering them to be gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free just to see what I can do … and here I am," Cole laughs.

Last year, Courtney Bakes was whipped up in Cole's kitchen.

"I hit the ground running, and I haven't stopped since," she said.

Cakes, cookies, donuts, muffins, you name it, she makes it.

"The best part about what I'm doing is I have menus for everything, and everything is available gluten-free and dairy-free," she said.

Her top sellers are her lemon blueberry cupcakes and brown butter banana cookies with white chocolate chips.

Pictured is Courtney Cole at the Milford Farmer's Market. CourtneyyBakes

"I want people to know that it can be different, it can be delicious, you can accommodate everybody," Cole stated. "Just because it's different does not mean it's not delicious. I can't tell you how many people come up to my stands, and they're like ehh … vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free … and I'm like, just try it.'

A simple all-inclusive idea that's quickly growing into an even bigger solution.

"I see Courtney Bakes not just being a stand-alone brick-and-mortar shop that I dream of, but a franchise. Don't discount the underdog because I started this business really small, and I think that in the future, you're going to see me everywhere," Cole stated.

If you're interested in trying baked goodies from Courtney Bakes, you can find Cole every Thursday at the Milford Farmer's Market and the Holly Farmer's Market every other Sunday.

Cole also takes custom orders. You can reach her on Instagram and Facebook or email her.