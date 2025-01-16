Metro Detroit Arab, Jewish communities react to Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

(CBS DETROIT) — Metro Detroit is home to thousands of Arab Americans; now, with a ceasefire pending, some say it's a step in the right direction, but more still needs to be done on both sides.

"I think it is the beginning of a solution that should culminate in a Palestinian independent state to co-exist with the Israelis," said Osama Siblani, publisher of Arab American News.

After nearly a year and a half of violence, some say Wednesday's ceasefire is only the start. Siblani believes a solution needs to be found so that both Israel and Palestine can co-exist.

"In a perfect world there will be a Palestinian state in the 22% of the original Palestine," he said.

Now with the release of hostages, experts say there needs to be continued support for those who have been caught in the middle.

"This ceasefire provides an important respite for Gazan civilians who they themselves have been victimized by Hamas, with the cutoff of the flow of humanitarian aid," said Carolyn Normandin, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League. "The responsibility of this conflict lies on the feet of Hamas."

The war played a role in the recent presidential election. Many activists hit the streets in opposition to Kamala Harris over her and President Joe Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Some believe the Biden administration shouldn't take credit for the latest deal.

"The casualties are children mostly. I would not give them [Biden and Harris] one bit of credit for this. If they wanted to do it, they would've done it a long time ago," said Farah Khan of the Abandon Harris movement.

According to Khan, this situation has taught her that more Arab Americans need to take on leadership roles