Meridian Township woman charged with murder in drowning death of 4-year-old son

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Meridian Township has been charged with murder in the drowning death of her 4-year-old son after a kayaking incident.

Claire Elizabeth Powers has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to this incident.

Police say the incident happened at about 9 a.m. on March 29, 2022.

Officers responded to Lake Lansing after receiving a report of two individuals in the water due to their kayak overturning.

When police and fire arrived at the scene, they discovered the woman and her son in the lake. Both were removed from the lake, and the boy was not breathing.

Officials used life saving measures at the scene and at a local hospital.

The 4-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office authorized the second-degree murder charge against Powers on Jan. 12, 2023.

She was taken into custody on Jan. 18.

Police say she is being held at the Ingham County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is