Meredith Bruckner Mike Stewart/CBS Detroit

Meredith Bruckner joined CBS News Detroit in May 2023.

Prior to joining CBS, she was the managing editor and senior producer of All About Ann Arbor by WDIV Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit. The project was launched in 2017 as a way to provide community-driven, hyper-local reporting to the Ann Arbor area. In her role, she also regularly appeared on "Live in the D" as a co-host and segment lead.

Before joining Local 4 News, Meredith worked for four years as a lead anchor for Israel's premier 24-hour international news channel, i24NEWS. There, she led breaking news coverage and hosted two daily live news and lifestyle shows. During her time at i24NEWS, she extensively covered the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, led live coverage of terror attacks, wars and military operations, the rise of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, international politics and more. She has interviewed numerous senior-level politicians, military experts and celebrities.

Meredith is originally from Chicago. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Communications from Reichman University in Israel and a Master's Degree in International Broadcast Journalism from the City University of London.

When she's not working, you can find her browsing the Ann Arbor Farmers Market with her husband and three kids – hopefully with no meltdowns.