Police seek woman who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl's store in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Taylor Police Department is seeking assistance from the public as they are working to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Kohl's store in the city.
Police say the suspect is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Kohl's store. They say the suspect committed the crime with another person, who has been identified.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Hinojosa at 734-287-6611 Opt. 3, Ext. 2027.
