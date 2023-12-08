Menorah in the D kicks off Hanukkah in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Under heightened security, Metro Detroit's Jewish community marked the first day of Hanukkah at the annual Menorah in the D.

Hundreds traveled to Campus Martius in Downtown Detroit to celebrate the lighting of the first candle on the 26-foot structure.

This year's event increased police presence amid the Israel-Hamas war. While Detroit police say there were no credible threats ahead of the lighting ceremony, guests went through a weapon detection system.

"I think it's important for us to remember that we're not alone. We have so many, both Jewish and non-Jewish allies, here today, reminding us that they're standing with Israel and standing with the Jewish people," said attendee Dan Brotman. "We came here because we want to be with lots of other Jewish people to celebrate light in a very dark time."