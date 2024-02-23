Memorial to honor Michigan Marine killed in helicopter crash

Capt. Miguel Nava. 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

(CBS DETROIT) - A celebration of life is set to honor Marine Capt. Miguel Nava, one of five Marines killed in a helicopter crash in California this month.

The memorial will be at 2 p.m., March 3, at Comstock Park High School (160 Six Mile Road NE, Comstock Park). Instead of flowers, Nava's family suggested donations to the Travis Manion Foundation.

The 28-year-old Traverse City native, who was one of the helicopter pilots, was assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, alongside Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, of Olathe, Kansas, Sgt. Alec Langen, of Chandler, Arizona, and Capts. Benjamin Moulton and Jack Casey, of Emmitt, Idaho, and Dover, New Hampshire, respectively.

Third Marine Aircraft Wing, which identified the five Marines, said officials began searching for the Marines after their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter was unaccounted for on Feb. 6 during routine training from Creech Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. The aircraft was found on Feb. 7 in Pine Valley, California.

The crash remains under investigation.

Nava was commissioned in the Corps on May 26, 2017. He was promoted to captain four years later, on Nov. 1, 2021. He received decorations, including the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

He leaves behind a wife and a young son.