Honoring a local hero: Melvindale police officer gets his own holiday, named Michigan Officer of the Year

Melvindale police officer gets his own holiday, named Michigan Officer of the Year

MELVINDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Not many people can say they have their own holiday, but for 26-year-old Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Hacham, he now has his.

"I'm shocked, speechless," Hacham said.

Just six months into joining the force, Hacham is already being praised as a hero for his police work both in the City of Melvindale and in his hometown of Dearborn.

"I mean it's been probably the most interesting six months of my life. There's things I never expected to see and I've seen it in those six months," Hacham says.

In August, Hacham's lifesaving efforts, while off duty, helped save the life of a 3-year-old boy.

"Before the call came out by about two to five seconds, I heard screaming. I just thought it was just regular kids playing outside. I didn't pay it no attention. And as soon as the call came out and I heard Kendal Street, that's when I put my shoes on literally halfway on, and through a shirt on and just ran out the house," Hacham says.

For Hacham, the dispatch call out to Kendal Street meant not only did someone need help, but they needed it on the very street he grew up on.

"For me, it's been 26 years on this block. Me and my friends, we basically deter crime and make sure this block is safe so we call it 'K-block.' It's short for Kendal," Hacham said.

This time, there was no crime. However, there was a young child choking, gasping for air, and in desperate need of immediate help. Without wasting any time, Hacham sprinted into action.

"I didn't even hear a choking baby on the radio. I didn't know what was going on. I had no pulse, no nothing. At that point, it was just me and the baby. I didn't really care what was around. I flipped the baby over, I was giving the baby, They are called back blows, and then some food started coming out of his mouth," Hacham says.

Thankfully, Hacham's quick-thinking and training experience he received before graduating from the Oakland County Police Academy kicked in and the young boy survived.

"In the EMS rig, when the baby was inside there, and he started to cry, and his mother was kind of calmed down, and she was like up here, her whole demeanor, her voice, everything changed after she heard the baby cry. Sometimes it's good to hear the baby cry," Hachem said with a smile.

Since then, Hacham has been awarded as the 2023 Officer of the Year in Michigan. He received the award earlier this month at a ceremony in front of several departments that stretch across the state of Michigan.

"I was in complete shock. I didn't know what to say. I was speechless," Hacham said.

While Hacham may have served as the hometown hero, he said it could not have been possible without his late father.

"When my father passed away [two years ago], it took a toll. Just the other day I was thinking about it. The discipline he gave us, we thought when we were younger that he doesn't like us and this and that. But I tell most people, the discipline is the most important thing you can receive at home. If it wasn't for my dad's discipline, I wouldn't be here where I was at today," Hacham says.

Not only did his father's discipline lead him to be Officer of the Year, but it also led him to an achievement that no other officer has been awarded in the City of Melvindale.

On Wednesday, a proclamation was passed at a Melvindale City Council Meeting honoring Hacham with his very own local holiday. Meaning, from now on, Dec. 20 in the City of Melvindale will always be "Officer Mohamed Hachem Day."

The proclamation was made by Melvindale Mayor Nicole Shkira in a packed room of residents and community members who left Hacham with a standing ovation.

The moment left Hacham nearly speechless, but also thankful knowing the kid who grew up alongside his family on Kendal Street is now protecting it and making his late father proud.

"I'm proud of myself. I'm proud of the training I received. Most importantly, I know my dad is happy. I feel like that is him still up there still communicating and making this all happen," Hachem says.