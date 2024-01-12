Watch CBS News
Local News

Melvindale gas main ruptures, causes road closures and business evacuations

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024 03:34

MELVINDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Melvindale Police Department is alerting residents about business evacuations and road closures in place due to a ruptured gas main. 

Police said a gas main was ruptured Friday morning as a contractor was doing underground pipework.

Due to the rupture, Greenfield Road between Allen and Schaefer roads is closed to traffic. 

"We have been advised they are having issues with turning the gas main off. DTE, the Fire Department, and the Police are on the scene," said Melvindale police. "We are being told they are working on bypassing the line but it may take up to this Sunday to shut off."

Businesses in the area of the gas leak were evacuated. 

DTE Energy and fire officials say residential neighborhoods will not be affected. 

Emergency crews will be in the area until it is resolved. 

The Melvindale Police Department will notify residents if they are told by workers on-site and DTE Energy officials that neighborhoods are compromised and need to be evacuated. 

First published on January 12, 2024 / 11:54 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.