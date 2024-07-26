Watch CBS News
Local News

Melvindale community lines streets to honor slain officer during police procession

By Alysia Burgio

/ CBS Detroit

Community remembers fallen Melvindale officer Mohamed Said
Community remembers fallen Melvindale officer Mohamed Said 01:33

(CBS DETROIT) - The community of Melvindale lined up to pay their respects as hundreds of law enforcement from across the state of Michigan came together to escort fallen Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said for the final time.

Many say Said's life was taken far too soon.

"He was a ray of sunshine," said Melvindale resident Joann Slaughter.

police-procession-mohamed-said.jpg
The community of Melvindale lined up to pay their respects during the police procession on Friday for fallen officer Mohamed Said. Jesse Gonzales | CBS News Detroit

Slaughter had a special connection with 26-year-old Said.

"He was on midnights, and he would drive down the back alley behind my house just about every night," Slaughter said.

A man behind the badge with an even bigger impact.

"I've been pulled over by him before. He showed me nothing but respect," said Melvindale resident Gary Forbus.

Respect echoed throughout the community with a wave of blue saluting the slain officer.

"Honoring...honoring a hero," Redford Township resident Nick Duncan said.

It was an emotional farewell to Said, an officer whose dedication to this city, his home, will be forever remembered.

"He came back to his community to serve as a police officer...you gotta give him nothing but respect," Forbus said.

Rachel Stephan, another Melvindale resident said, "He was loved, he was a wonderful, wonderful person in this community. May he rest in peace."

Alysia Burgio
alysia-burgio-dec-13-2022-8242.jpg

Growing up in Metro Detroit, joining the CBS News Detroit team is a lifelong dream for Alysia Burgio.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.