Melvindale community lines streets to honor slain officer during police procession

(CBS DETROIT) - The community of Melvindale lined up to pay their respects as hundreds of law enforcement from across the state of Michigan came together to escort fallen Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said for the final time.

Many say Said's life was taken far too soon.

"He was a ray of sunshine," said Melvindale resident Joann Slaughter.

The community of Melvindale lined up to pay their respects during the police procession on Friday for fallen officer Mohamed Said. Jesse Gonzales | CBS News Detroit

Slaughter had a special connection with 26-year-old Said.

"He was on midnights, and he would drive down the back alley behind my house just about every night," Slaughter said.

A man behind the badge with an even bigger impact.

"I've been pulled over by him before. He showed me nothing but respect," said Melvindale resident Gary Forbus.

Respect echoed throughout the community with a wave of blue saluting the slain officer.

"Honoring...honoring a hero," Redford Township resident Nick Duncan said.

It was an emotional farewell to Said, an officer whose dedication to this city, his home, will be forever remembered.

"He came back to his community to serve as a police officer...you gotta give him nothing but respect," Forbus said.

Rachel Stephan, another Melvindale resident said, "He was loved, he was a wonderful, wonderful person in this community. May he rest in peace."

