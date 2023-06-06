Melanoma awareness: What to know and what to look for

(CBS DETROIT) - As the weather gets warmer and people spend more time outside, it's important to protect yourself against skin cancer.

One practice says it found a record number of skin cancers in May, especially in younger people.

Dr. Mariana Atanasovski, a board-certified dermatologist, joined CBS News Detroit to talk about melanoma, one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer, and what you can do to protect yourself.