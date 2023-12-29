No MSU employee leaked name of woman who accused Mel Tucker of sexual harassment, report says

(CBS DETROIT) - The results of a law firm's investigation showed that no Michigan State University board member, employee or administrator leaked Brenda Tracy's name in the sexual harassment case involving former football coach Mel Tucker.

Michigan State University sent out details about the findings in a news release on Friday, Dec. 29.

The university contacted Jones Day on Sept. 12 over concerns about how Brenda Tracy's name was shared with the media.

"In sum, investigators, utilizing a preponderance of the evidence standard, have been unable to identify any Trustee, administrator, or employee of MSU who made an unauthorized disclosure of confidential information that led to the media's awareness of the OIE Investigation or the complainant's identity," according to the report.

Tracy, an activist and rape survivor, said Tucker sexually harassed her during a call in April 2022 and filed a complaint with the university's Office for Civil Rights and Title IX Education a few months later.

The sexual misconduct allegations were made public in an article posted by USA Today on Sept. 10, and Tucker was suspended that same day.

In October, a hearing officer at the university determined that Tucker had sexually harassed Tracy and was in violation of several terms of his contract.

Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D., thanked Jones Day for the investigation and said, "Maintaining privacy during our relationship violence and sexual misconduct investigations are of utmost importance, and we take this commitment very seriously," Woodruff said. "It is disappointing to learn that a potential breach occurred and while no source was identified, we understand the importance of trust and are committed to working with integrity in each case."

In addition, the Board of Trustees released the following statement:

"The Board of Trustees takes OIE investigations seriously and this report demonstrates the Board's commitment to privacy that is essential to that process," said Board Chair Rema Vassar, Ph.D. "Now, we again fully devote our energies and attention to the roles and responsibilities articulated to shared governance that the board approved at the December meeting. We will continue listening to the Spartan community and holding ourselves accountable to the transparency that is necessary for a safer, more welcoming Michigan State University."

