Mel Tucker's appeal of sexual harassment denied, Michigan State University investigation ends

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Mel Tucker sexual harassment investigation involving Brenda Tracy has concluded, Michigan State University vice president and spokesperson Emily Guerrant said Thursday.

Tracy, an activist and rape survivor, said Tucker sexually harassed her during a call in April 2022 and filed a complaint with the university's Office for Civil Rights and Title IX Education a few months later.

The sexual misconduct allegations were made public in an article posted by USA Today on Sept. 10, and Tucker was suspended that same day.

In October, a hearing officer at the university determined that Tucker had sexually harassed Tracy and was in violation of several terms of his contract.

It’s been a 13 month long nightmare, but the MSU RVSM process is finally over. Tucker was found responsible for sexual harassment & exploitation and today his appeal was denied.



Thank you to those who believed me and supported me through this. I appreciate you ❤️ https://t.co/tXkj4CLRTB — Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) January 11, 2024

The appeal regarding the complaint against Tucker confirms a violation of the university's Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct and Title IX Policy, Guerrant said.

"The university is continuing its commitment to fostering a culture of safety within our community. That commitment includes supporting those who have experienced relationship violence or sexual misconduct, safeguarding privacy, and ensuring a fair process," Guerrant said.