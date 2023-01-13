Meijer makes changes to mPerks program

(CBS DETROIT) - Meijer announced Thursday that it is changing how its mPerks program works, making it easier for customers to save on items they need.

The mPerks program is the retailer's digital coupon program, which will give customers more personalized rewards and savings, allowing them to earn points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription filled with several other opportunities to earn more points.

"Meijer is committed to providing value and convenience for our customers, and the changes we've made to mPerks expands on both by offering more personalized savings, along with more opportunities to earn points," Meijer Vice President of Customer Strategy Derek Steele said. "We want to ensure we're continuing to provide personalized value while also making the experience fun and engaging."

The updates to the mPerks program will begin on Jan. 16 for Southeast Michigan customers. Other markets in the Midwest will roll out the new program in phases throughout January and February.

Here are the changes Meijer customers will see:

Purchases now earn points, which customers can apply toward the savings of their choice

Each qualifying prescription filled now earns points, instead of every five prescriptions filled

Points expire after 90 days, as opposed to 45 days in the current system

Customers choose when and how they want to redeem points for additional savings

According to Meijer, existing rewards will automatically transfer to the new program with the same value. In addition, any in-progress rewards and pharmacy credits will be transferred as points.

For more information on the mPerks program, visit here.