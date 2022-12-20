Meijer deploys first two all-electric semitrucks

(CBS DETROIT) - Meijer deployed two of the first all-electric semitrucks outside of California, adding them to its fleet of 250 vehicles.

Meijer celebrated the new trucks by donating more than 44,000 pounds of food to Gleaners Food Bank in Detroit with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and officials from Meijer and Daimler Truck North America.

According to a news release from Meijer, the semitrucks will operate out of its Lansing Distribution Center.

The trucks will deliver to Meijer supercenters within a 200-mile range of the distribution center.

"With innovative companies, a storied manufacturing heritage, and the fastest growing clean energy sector in the country, Michigan is the best place to build the future," said Whitmer. "As one of the first in the nation to deploy all-electric semitrucks, Meijer is doing their part to preserve our pure Michigan natural resources while creating good-paying manufacturing jobs and setting a powerful example for companies everywhere. I look forward to building on our partnership with Meijer to grow Michigan's economy and build a state where everyone can envision their future."

Meijer is also the first retailer nationwide to track performance of Freightliner eCascadia semitrucks in cold weather environments.

The retailer partnered with Freightliner in 2009 and was chosen to test the company's battery electric semitrucks in 2019. Since then, the electric semitrucks went through a testing period prior to these two being released in December 2022.

These trucks were partially funded by a grant to DTNA from the U.S. Department of Energy's Vehicle Technologies Office.

The all-electric trucks are Freightliners zero-emission version of its Cascadia. The company says with time being so important in the industry, a maximum battery capacity of almost 440 kWh can recharge 80% of the truck in about 90 minutes.