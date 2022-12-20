Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $465 million

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $465 million, according to Michigan Lottery.

Officials say the drawing is scheduled for Tuesday. The winner can choose a cash option of $250 million. 

It will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year, following a jackpot in July for $1.3 billion and another for $502 million in October

The jackpot was last won in Michigan in January 2021 by an Oakland County lottery club. That jackpot was $1.05 billion, making it the largest won in Michigan and the fifth largest in U.S. history.

Tickets can be purchased by 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 5:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.