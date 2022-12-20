Mega Millions jackpot rises to $465 million

(CBS DETROIT) - The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $465 million, according to Michigan Lottery.

Officials say the drawing is scheduled for Tuesday. The winner can choose a cash option of $250 million.

It will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year, following a jackpot in July for $1.3 billion and another for $502 million in October

The jackpot was last won in Michigan in January 2021 by an Oakland County lottery club. That jackpot was $1.05 billion, making it the largest won in Michigan and the fifth largest in U.S. history.

Tickets can be purchased by 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.