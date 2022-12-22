"Are you the next winner?" Mega Millions jackpot now $510 million

(CBS DETROIT) - The Mega Millions jackpot has now made its way to $510 million after there was no winner in Tuesday's drawing.

Officials say it is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in 2022, surpassing the $502 million jackpot claimed in October.

Some ticketholders in Arizona, Kentucky, Louisiana and Texas did become $1 million richer after matching the five white balls on Dec. 20.

The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23. Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

The last Mega Millions jackpot won in Michigan was by an Oakland County lottery club in January 2021.

Officials say the winner can choose the cash option of $266.8 million.