$2.5M medieval castle with drawbridge, hidden staircase for sale in Oakland County
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Picture living in a medieval castle in Oakland County. For $2.5 million, that could become a reality.
The property, which is listed by Signature Sotheby's International Realty, sits on 6 acres at 2009 Victorian Hill in Oakland Township.
The Victorian-gothic home was built in 1990 and is 60 feet tall.
"It features a moat, waterfall, drawbridge, portcullis, 26 rooms, elevator, 5 fireplaces, 6 new furnaces, 6 new A/C units, secret rooms, hidden doors, hidden passageways, hidden staircase, wine cellar, Tudor style pub, and a few more surprises," read the listing.
