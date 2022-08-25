Watch CBS News
Local News

$2.5M medieval castle with drawbridge, hidden staircase for sale in Oakland County

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Picture living in a medieval castle in Oakland County. For $2.5 million, that could become a reality.

The property, which is listed by Signature Sotheby's International Realty, sits on 6 acres at 2009 Victorian Hill in Oakland Township.

The Victorian-gothic home was built in 1990 and is 60 feet tall.

"It features a moat, waterfall, drawbridge, portcullis, 26 rooms, elevator, 5 fireplaces, 6 new furnaces, 6 new A/C units, secret rooms, hidden doors, hidden passageways, hidden staircase, wine cellar, Tudor style pub, and a few more surprises," read the listing.

Click here for more information on the property.

Medieval castle for sale in Oakland County
Medieval castle for sale in Oakland County 16 photos

First published on August 25, 2022 / 2:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.