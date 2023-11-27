Meadow Brook Hall's Winter Wonder Lights introduces family nights

ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A little snow in Metro Detroit didn't slow down a stroll around the Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester for the Winter Wonder Lights.

With a dusting of snow in Rochester near Oakland University, glowing holiday decorations lit up Meadow Brook Hall for the first-ever family night of Winter Wonder Lights.

"We're Michiganders, right? We're a hearty bunch," said Connor Newton when talking about the weather Sunday night.

Decorations weren't limited to the outdoor evening light shows on display. The halls of Meadow Brook are also decked out in trees, lights, nutcrackers and more. Those in attendance say the snow only added to the experience, and they didn't mind the cold one bit.

"We've been doing this for a few years now, and it really, even in this weather, is a great opportunity for folks to come together," Newton said.

Winter Wonder Lights is now in its third year, but Family Nights is new this year and has three more dates before Christmas. They are on Dec. 3, 10 and 17.