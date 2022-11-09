MDOT: Westbound I-696 to close in Oakland County this weekend, all I-96 lanes reopen

(CBS DETROIT) - A portion of westbound I-696 will be closed this weekend, and all three lanes on I-96 have been reopened, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The closure will start at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and will go through 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

I-696 will be closed from Telegraph to I-275 so crews can perform pavement repairs and shoulder widening.

According to MDOT, this closure will prepare the road for the $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project, starting with the eastbound lanes being rebuilt next spring and the westbound lanes in 2024.

In addition to this, officials announced crews have completed the work on the I-96 Flex Route project for this year.

All three lanes and on/off ramps have been reopened in both directions.

Crews will continue to work on this project in March 2023.

This project will provide additional, temporary driving lanes on the shoulders during peak travel times, according to MDOT.