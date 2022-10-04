MDOT seeking public feedback on Woodward Loop project

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the Woodward Loop conversion project in Pontiac. The online public survey is available now to participate in.

The project is expected to begin in 2025 and will convert the roadway from a one-way to a two-way direction. Some of the planned work includes intersection modifications and improvements, right-of-way acquisitions, drainage improvements, sidewalk construction and more.

Pedestrian safety will also be a focus that is set to be worked on M-59 within the Woodward Loop will also be rebuilt as part of this project. The survey closes at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 10.