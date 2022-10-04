Watch CBS News
Detroit Now

MDOT seeking public feedback on Woodward Loop project

By Luke Laster

/ CW50 Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the Woodward Loop conversion project in Pontiac. The online public survey is available now to participate in.

theloop2.png

The project is expected to begin in 2025 and will convert the roadway from a one-way to a two-way direction. Some of the planned work includes intersection modifications and improvements, right-of-way acquisitions, drainage improvements, sidewalk construction and more.

Pedestrian safety will also be a focus that is set to be worked on M-59 within the Woodward Loop will also be rebuilt as part of this project. The survey closes at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 10.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 4:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.