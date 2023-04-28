MDOT reminder: I-275 & I-94 interchange ramps to close in Wayne County for 2 months

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding residents that the ramps at the interchange of I-275 and I-94 will be closed for two months so crews can complete necessary work on the Revive275 project before the Detroit Metro Airport begins road work this summer.

Crews will be completing bridge, ramp and freeway work during this closure. MDOT officials say they are working with the Metro Airport to ensure access to the airport.

According to MDOT, starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 1, the northbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 will close through early July. As a detour, drivers will continue north to Ecorse Road, head westbound on Ecorse Road to southbound I-275 and then southbound I-275 to eastbound or westbound I-94.

In addition, also starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 1, the eastbound and westbound I-94 ramps to northbound I-275 will be closed.

Drivers are directed to use southbound I-275 to eastbound Eureka Road, then to northbound I-275 as a detour during these ramp closures.

The closure will be in place through early July.

For more information on the Revive 275 project, visit here.