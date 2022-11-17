Watch CBS News
Local News

MDOT permanently closes Canfield pedestrian bridge in Detroit

By Olivia Esparza

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Canfield pedestrian bridge over M-10 in Detroit has permanently closed to traffic. 

On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the bridge is closed due to "deteriorating conditions" so pedestrians will be unable to walk over it. 

Individuals can still cross over the freeway using the Forest Avenue or Seldon Street pedestrian bridge. 

MDOT says the bridge was scheduled to be removed in the future as part of the reconstruction of the M-10 and interstate 94 interchange ramps. 

First published on November 17, 2022 / 12:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.