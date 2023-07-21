MDOT: Part of I-75 closing in Oakland County, other road work happening in Metro Detroit this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - As road construction continues across the state, drivers should be aware of the portion of I-75 that will be closed in Oakland County, along with other projects happening throughout the Metro Detroit area this weekend.

Michigan Department of Transportation crews will remove the existing traffic shift that is currently in place between I-696 and Square Lake Road.

The closure will start at 11 p.m. Friday, July 21. Read more on that here.

In addition, there will be several other lane closures and construction projects happening this weekend. Here's a list of road work released by MDOT:

I-75:

Oakland - NB I-75 CLOSED, I-696 to 14 Mile, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am, incl all ramps.

Oakland - NB I-75, 8 Mile to I-696, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - NB/SB I-75 CLOSED, Square Lake Rd to I-696, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am, incl all ramps. After 5 am Monday, NB/SB I-75 will have 2 lanes open in each direction thru late Aug.

Oakland - SB I-75, 14 Mile to I-696, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 5am-late Aug.

Oakland - EB I-75 BL/Square Lake RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - SB I 75, Baldwin to Joslyn, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 5am-10am, ramp to Joslyn closed.

Wayne - SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to Springwells, Sat-Sun 7:30am-6pm.



I-94:

Macomb - EB/WB I-94, 23 Mile to County Line Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB I-94, I-96 to Linwood St, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB I-94, M-3/Gratiot to Chalmers, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.

Wayne - NB Conner RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.

I-96:

Wayne - EB/WB I-96 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.



I-275:

Wayne - 6 Mile CLOSED over I-275, Mon 6am-mid to late Aug.

Wayne - WB 6 Mile RAMP CLOSED to SB I-275, Mon 5am-mid to late Aug.

Wayne - EB 6 Mile RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, Mon 5am-mid to late Aug.



I-696:

Oakland - EB/WB I-696 CLOSED at Orchard Lake in :15 min increments, Sun 6am-10am.

Oakland - EB/WB I-696 RAMPS CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.



M-3: (Gratiot)

Wayne - NB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.



M-5: (Grand River)

Oakland - EB/WB Grand River Ave CLOSED, Orchard Lake Rd to Shiawassee, Sat 8am-1pm.



M-10:

Wayne - SB M-10 at M-85/Fort St, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8am-noon.



M-29: (23 Mile)

Macomb - EB/WB M-29/23 Mile at I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 6am-8/7/23.



M-85: (Fort St)

Wayne - NB M-85, Pennsylvania to Eureka, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 9AM-Wed 5pm.



US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne - WB US-12 RAMP CLOSED to NB US-24/Telegraph, Sat 9am-4:30pm.



US-24: (Telegraph)

Wayne - NB US-24 RAMP CLOSED to WB US-12/Michigan, Sat 9am-4:30pm.