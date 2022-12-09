Watch CBS News
MDOT: I-75 and I-94 require lane closures in Metro Detroit this weekend

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

I-75

MDOT says Bridging America North will close I-75 between Springwells and Clark streets in Detroit. 

Crews will work on bridge beam setting as part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

  • Northbound I-75 will close from 9 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Sunday.
  • Southbound I-75 will close from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

In addition to this, on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., there will be one lane open on northbound I-75 from I-96 to Brush Street. 

The northbound and southbound M-10 ramps to northbound I-75 and the Grand River/Cass Avenue and Rosa Parks entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed by MDOT crews.

MDOT also says the beginning Monday, Dec. 12, intermittent double lane closures will happen on southbound I-75 from M-8 to Caniff and on northbound I-75 from Holbrook to M-8. This closure will happen daily from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. until Dec. 22.

There will also be intermittent ramp closures on eastbound and westbound M-8 to southbound I-75, and the northbound I-75 ramp to eastbound M-8.

I-94

According to MDOT, eastbound and westbound I-94 in Macomb County will experience lane closures so crews can complete bridge work. There will be one lane open at M-59 from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

In addition to this, the eastbound I-94 ramp to westbound M-59 and the westbound M-59 ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed.  

Other local special event closures:

  • Crews will close northbound and southbound M-15 from Waldon to Miller Roads in downtown Clarkston. This closure will happen from 5 - 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
  • Rochester Road will be closed from University to 2nd streets in downtown Rochester. This closure will happen from 5 - 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 1:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

