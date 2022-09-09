Watch CBS News
MDOT: Here's a list of construction in the Metro Detroit area this weekend

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

I-96:

Wayne – EB/WB I-96 express, Schaefer to Wyoming, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 7am-9/26.

 

I-696:

Macomb – EB/WB I-696, M-97/Groesbeck to M-3/Gratiot, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 9am-3pm.

Macomb - NB/SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm.

Macomb - NB/SB Hayes Rd RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm.

 

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - NB/SB M-3 CLOSED at M-59, Fri 7am-9/23.

Macomb - NB/SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm.

Macomb - SB M-3, 15 Mile to Common, 2 LANES OPEN, Thu 5pm-mid Nov.

 

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne - NB M-10, Wyoming to McNichols, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-12pm.

Wayne - NB M-10, Wyoming to McNichols, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 12pm-3pm.

Wayne - NB M-10, Forest Ave to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

 

M-19:

Macomb - NB/SB M-19 CLOSED, Madison to Division, Fri 6pm-9:30pm.

Macomb - NB/SB M-19 CLOSED, Madison to Howard, Sat 9:30am-11:30am.

Macomb - NB/SB M-19 CLOSED, 33 Mile to Gratiot, Sun 12:30pm-4pm.

 

M-53:

Macomb - SB M-53, 23 Mile to 18 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 6am-4pm.

 

M-59:

Macomb - WB M-59, I-94 to Card Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-7pm

Oakland - EB M-59 at Wayne St, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon-Sat 8am-6pm.

 

M-102: (8 Mile)

Macomb/Wayne - WB 8 Mile, Sherwood to Mt Elliott St, 3 lanes open, right closed, M-F 8am-4:30pm.

 

US-12: (Michigan)

Wayne - EB US-12, Oakwood Blvd to M-39, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.

 

US-24:

Oakland - NB/SB US-24 CLOSED at Williams Lake Rd, intermittently, Sat 6am-7am.

Oakland - NB/SB US-24 CLOSED at Andersonville Rd, intermittently, Sat 6am-7am.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 2:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

