MDOT: Here's a list of construction in the Metro Detroit area this weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.
I-96:
Wayne – EB/WB I-96 express, Schaefer to Wyoming, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 7am-9/26.
I-696:
Macomb – EB/WB I-696, M-97/Groesbeck to M-3/Gratiot, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 9am-3pm.
Macomb - NB/SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm.
Macomb - NB/SB Hayes Rd RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm.
M-3: (Gratiot)
Macomb - NB/SB M-3 CLOSED at M-59, Fri 7am-9/23.
Macomb - NB/SB M-3 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-696, Sat 9am-12:30pm.
Macomb - SB M-3, 15 Mile to Common, 2 LANES OPEN, Thu 5pm-mid Nov.
M-10: (Lodge)
Wayne - NB M-10, Wyoming to McNichols, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-12pm.
Wayne - NB M-10, Wyoming to McNichols, 2 LANES OPEN, Fri 12pm-3pm.
Wayne - NB M-10, Forest Ave to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.
M-19:
Macomb - NB/SB M-19 CLOSED, Madison to Division, Fri 6pm-9:30pm.
Macomb - NB/SB M-19 CLOSED, Madison to Howard, Sat 9:30am-11:30am.
Macomb - NB/SB M-19 CLOSED, 33 Mile to Gratiot, Sun 12:30pm-4pm.
M-53:
Macomb - SB M-53, 23 Mile to 18 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 6am-4pm.
M-59:
Macomb - WB M-59, I-94 to Card Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-7pm
Oakland - EB M-59 at Wayne St, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon-Sat 8am-6pm.
M-102: (8 Mile)
Macomb/Wayne - WB 8 Mile, Sherwood to Mt Elliott St, 3 lanes open, right closed, M-F 8am-4:30pm.
US-12: (Michigan)
Wayne - EB US-12, Oakwood Blvd to M-39, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.
US-24:
Oakland - NB/SB US-24 CLOSED at Williams Lake Rd, intermittently, Sat 6am-7am.
Oakland - NB/SB US-24 CLOSED at Andersonville Rd, intermittently, Sat 6am-7am.
for more features.