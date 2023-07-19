MDOT crews to close part of I-75 in Oakland County to remove traffic shift

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced its crews will close a portion of I-75 in Oakland County this weekend to remove a traffic shift that is currently in place.

The freeway will be closed in both directions between I-696 and Square Lake Road to remove the shift. Right now, both directions of traffic are sharing the northbound lanes between I-696 and 13 Mile Road.

The closure will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 21, but crews will start closing ramps at 9 p.m.

Ramps to northbound I-75 from 1-696 to 14 Mile Road will be closed, along with the southbound ramps to the freeway from M-59 to 11 Mile Road.

Drivers should be aware of this detour during the closure:

northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75.

During the closure, local traffic will be able to use entrance ramps from 14 Mile Road to Crooks Road/Corporate Drive on northbound I-75.

According to MDOT, by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 24, the traffic shift will be removed southbound I-75 will be on its usual alignment, with two lanes open in the area between I-696 and 13 Mile Road. In addition, northbound I-75 will also open by 5 a.m., with two lanes from 9 Mile to 13 Mile roads.