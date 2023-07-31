Watch CBS News
MDOT crews to rebuild Fort Street bridges in Detroit, Lincoln Park

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced crews will rebuild the Fort Street bridges over Ecorse Creek in Lincoln Park and Detroit, prompting lane closures in the area. 

During this $5.4 million project, crews will replace two superstructures. They will repair the concrete curb, gutter and sidewalk, replace the guardrail, install new signs and pavement markings and modernize the traffic signal at the M-85 and Outer Drive intersection. 

Starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, southbound M-85 (Fort Street) near Outer Drive will have one lane open through late fall. 

In addition, MDOT officials say eastbound Outer Drive will have two lanes open at Fort Street. A temporary wall and pavement will be installed for traffic in different project stages. 

After this, work on northbound M-85 will begin in January 2023, and the entire project is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

This work on this project is expected to, directly and indirectly, support 65 jobs.

