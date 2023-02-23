MDHHS reports first flu-associated pediatric death of season

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A child from Ingham County has become the first child in Michigan to die from the flu this season, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.

MDHHS says the child had contracted Influenza A/H3. Since the start of this flu season, there have been at least 111 influenza-associated pediatric deaths nationally.

"It's not too late to get the flu vaccine," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for MDHHS. "Once children reach six months of age it is recommended they receive two doses of the flu vaccine for their first series. In addition, pregnant women should get the flu vaccine during each pregnancy. Flu vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine."

According to MDHHS, most flu specimens confirmed in its laboratories this flu season have been Influenza A/H3 virus. MDHHS says the virus can cause severe flu infections in children, as well as in adults.

The CDC estimates that since October 2022, there have been at least 25-51 million flu illnesses and 12-25 million flu medical visits. Additionally, there have been 280,000-630,000 flu hospitalizations and 18,000-56,000 flu deaths in the U.S.