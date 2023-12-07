MDHHS expands Medicaid coverage to include community health worker services

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) expanded Medicaid coverage for Michigan beneficiaries to include community health worker services (CHW), according to a Thursday press release.

The new benefit is scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

CHWs are trained public health professionals who address social determinants of health, serving between residents and the health and social resources needed to improve well-being, the press release states.

The expanded Medicaid coverage includes health system navigation, resource coordination, health promotion, education and screening, and assessment, according to officials.

"This coverage is another step towards addressing health disparities, improving health outcomes and promoting preventive care within Michigan communities," Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director said. "By integrating community health workers, MDHHS is working to enhance the overall well-being of Medicaid beneficiaries and promote a more holistic approach to health care."

The new CHW services coverage is free to existing Medicaid strategies that already incorporate CHWs, including targeted case management, health homes models, and Medicaid Health Plan contract requirements, officials said.

Additional information can be found online.