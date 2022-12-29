Watch CBS News
MDHHS Macomb County office reopens after car crashes into building

By Olivia Esparza

CBS Detroit

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Mount Clemens district office of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reopened to the public one week after closing due to a car crashing into the building

The crash happened Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Ave. in Clinton Township. Details about the crash were not provided. 

The office closed on Thursday, Dec. 22 and remained closed for one week. Officials announced on Thursday, Dec. 29 that the office would reopen that day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

All MDHHS offices will be closed Friday through Monday for New Year's. 

In the meantime, MDHHS says anyone seeking assistance can apply for public assistance can do the following:

  • Apply for public assistance benefits or check existing benefits online at michigan.gov/MIBridges.
  • Anyone who needs to report suspected child or vulnerable adult abuse or neglect can call the toll-free statewide hotline at 1-855-444-3911. 

